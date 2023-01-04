Dr. Paula Harmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Harmon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paula Harmon, MD
Dr. Paula Harmon, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.
Dr. Harmon's Office Locations
Pediatric Ear Nose & Throat5461 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 130, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-2033Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatric ENT of Atlanta1265 Highway 54 W Ste 200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (404) 255-2033
Pediatric Ent of Atlanta1255 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 2, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (404) 255-2033
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
The Dr. did a surgery on my Doctor and she explained to us every detail .she did an excellent Job
About Dr. Paula Harmon, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437379351
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Of Alabama
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
- Spelman College
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
