Overview of Dr. Paula Herrmann, MD

Dr. Paula Herrmann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.