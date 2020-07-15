Dr. Paula Hollingsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollingsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Hollingsworth, MD
Overview of Dr. Paula Hollingsworth, MD
Dr. Paula Hollingsworth, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Hollingsworth's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology Main Campus1720 Nicholasville Road Suite 400, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology Main Campus1760 Nicholasville Road Suite 601, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing her for years . I absolutely love her!
About Dr. Paula Hollingsworth, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1366471088
Education & Certifications
- U Ky Coll Med
- U Ky Coll Med
- U Ky Coll Med
- University Of Kentucky
- Cardiovascular Disease
