Overview of Dr. Paula Hollingsworth, MD

Dr. Paula Hollingsworth, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Hollingsworth works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology Main Campus in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.