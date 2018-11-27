Dr. Paula Josephson-Shulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Josephson-Shulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Josephson-Shulman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paula Josephson-Shulman, MD
Dr. Paula Josephson-Shulman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Josephson-Shulman works at
Dr. Josephson-Shulman's Office Locations
Womens Healthcare Asso.1245 16th St Ste 300, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-6767Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Providence Saint Johns Health Center2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7455Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Santa Monica Ob/Gyn Medical Grp1301 20th St Ste 270, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Shulman was serendipitous, and I feel so lucky to have had her by my side during the birth of my daughter. She was calm and in control but followed my lead, as I requested to labor & birth with no pain meds (just self-administered nitrous-oxide) and in the position that was most comfortable for me (upright on my knees). Dr. Shulman also acted quickly once noticing that the chord was wrapped around my baby. No complications and easy recovery. I really love Dr. Shulman.
About Dr. Paula Josephson-Shulman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053572107
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Josephson-Shulman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josephson-Shulman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
