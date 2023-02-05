Dr. Paula Ko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Ko, MD
Overview of Dr. Paula Ko, MD
Dr. Paula Ko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Ko's Office Locations
1
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PA1207 N Scott St, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 652-3353
2
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 320-6485
3
Quinn Pediatric Dentistry P.A.1380 S STate St, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 652-3353
- 4 1801 Rockland Rd Ste 100, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-4413
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ko provides takes the time to explain everything to the patient - on top of being an outstanding surgeon.
About Dr. Paula Ko, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1942216320
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ko has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.