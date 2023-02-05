Overview of Dr. Paula Ko, MD

Dr. Paula Ko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Ko works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.