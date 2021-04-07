Dr. Paula Kolbas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Kolbas, MD
Overview of Dr. Paula Kolbas, MD
Dr. Paula Kolbas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Kolbas' Office Locations
Completendocrine LLC200 Boylston St Ste 301, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 731-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an uncomplicated and healthy pregnancy. However, during delivery, I began to have complications. Dr. Kolbas handled the situation well. After delivery, I had more complications, Dr. Kolbas was very knowledgeable and competent. I feel lucky to have had her deliver my baby. I would recommend her to other women.
About Dr. Paula Kolbas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Kolbas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolbas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolbas has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolbas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolbas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolbas.
