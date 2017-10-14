Overview of Dr. Paula Lafranconi, MD

Dr. Paula Lafranconi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Lafranconi works at TRIHEALTH WOMENS CENTER KENWOOD in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Lebanon, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.