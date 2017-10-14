See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Paula Lafranconi, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (16)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paula Lafranconi, MD

Dr. Paula Lafranconi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Lafranconi works at TRIHEALTH WOMENS CENTER KENWOOD in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Lebanon, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lafranconi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thw Kenwood Women's Center
    8240 Northcreek Dr Ste 4100, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 853-7555
  2. 2
    Deerfield Family Practice
    100 Arrow Springs Blvd Ste 2800, Lebanon, OH 45036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 282-7300
  3. 3
    Good Samaritan Hospital
    375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 862-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Infection
Hypothyroidism
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Hypothyroidism
Urinary Incontinence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2017
    Jill R. Hughes in Mason, OH — Oct 14, 2017
    About Dr. Paula Lafranconi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659328300
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

