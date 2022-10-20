Overview

Dr. Paula Malhotra, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Malhotra works at CSC Steil Dermatology in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.