Dr. Paula Malhotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paula Malhotra, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Locations
-
1
CSC Dermatology Hinsdale125 W 2nd St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 455-0045
-
2
CSC Dermatology Downers Grove5157 Main St Ste 205, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 455-0045
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paula Malhotra, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1821262940
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
