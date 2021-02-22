Overview

Dr. Paula Market, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Market works at Providence Eastside Family Medical in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.