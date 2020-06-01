Overview of Dr. Paula McMurtry, MD

Dr. Paula McMurtry, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Samaritan Hospital and Wright Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McMurtry works at Boone Health Primary Care in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.