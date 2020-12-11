Dr. Paula Mendes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- CO
- Boulder
- Dr. Paula Mendes, MD
Dr. Paula Mendes, MD
Overview of Dr. Paula Mendes, MD
Dr. Paula Mendes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Mendes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mendes' Office Locations
-
1
Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-3000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat EEG (Electroencephalogram)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Positional Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cauda Equina Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Function Testing
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Encephalitis
- View other providers who treat Facial Palsy
- View other providers who treat Fall
- View other providers who treat Guillain-Barre Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Hand Pain
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Impacted Shoulders
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intracranial Hematoma
- View other providers who treat Jakob-Creutzfeldt Disease
- View other providers who treat Malignant Hyperthermia
- View other providers who treat Memory Disorders
- View other providers who treat Meniere's Disease
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Migraine, Hormone-Induced
- View other providers who treat Mild Cognitive Impairment
- View other providers who treat Moyamoya Disease
- View other providers who treat Muscle Diseases
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Somatic
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Nerve Diseases
- View other providers who treat Nerve Pain
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Nervous System Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neurological Diseases
- View other providers who treat Neurological Injuries
- View other providers who treat Neuromuscular Diseases
- View other providers who treat Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Paraplegia
- View other providers who treat Parasomnias
- View other providers who treat Parkinsonism
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Petit Mal Seizure
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Quadriplegia
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rathke's Cleft Cyst
- View other providers who treat REM Sleep Behavior Disorder
- View other providers who treat Seizure
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder
- View other providers who treat Spasticity
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Subdural Hematoma
- View other providers who treat Sweaty Palms
- View other providers who treat Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Temporal Lobe Seizure
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tourette's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat West Nile Fever
- View other providers who treat Wilson's Disease
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendes?
Dr Mendes was thorough, I appreciate that she took the time to investigate my problem. I would recommend Dr Mendes.
About Dr. Paula Mendes, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1821082819
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendes accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendes works at
Dr. Mendes has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendes speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.