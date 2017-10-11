Dr. Paula Orr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Orr, MD
Overview of Dr. Paula Orr, MD
Dr. Paula Orr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Orr works at
Dr. Orr's Office Locations
Charleston Women's Wellness Center5319 Parkshire Way Ste B, Charleston, SC 29418 Directions (843) 487-0689
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Orr is very pleasant and personable but when calling to speak with someone you will be put on hold for longer than 5 minutes...Also when attempting to register on the portal the options are few and makes it difficult to sign up if you don't have a smart phone. Email mail messages should be another option when you can't get to a phone.
About Dr. Paula Orr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1023047818
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.