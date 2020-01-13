Dr. Paula Ottaway, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ottaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Ottaway, DDS
Overview
Dr. Paula Ottaway, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Ottaway works at
Locations
-
1
Songstad Dental Group3819 Cleghorn Ave, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 622-1454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ottaway?
My family has been seeing Dr. Ottaway for years and have a great experience every time. The office staff is kind. And Dr. Ottaway explains everything to us making me feel comfortable. Never had a long wait and even my kids enjoy going.
About Dr. Paula Ottaway, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1992897730
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ottaway has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ottaway accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ottaway using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ottaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ottaway works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ottaway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ottaway.
