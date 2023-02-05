Overview of Dr. Paula Pecen, MD

Dr. Paula Pecen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Asheboro, NC. They graduated from Duke University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Pecen works at Carolina Eye Associates in Asheboro, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC and Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.