Dr. Paula Pecen, MD
Overview of Dr. Paula Pecen, MD
Dr. Paula Pecen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Asheboro, NC. They graduated from Duke University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Pecen works at
Dr. Pecen's Office Locations
Carolina Eye Associates220 Foust St Ste A, Asheboro, NC 27203 Directions (336) 629-1451
CEA Greensboro3312 Battleground Ave Ste 102, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 282-5000
Carolina Eye Associates725 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 106, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (319) 356-2864
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was professional and thorough. Explain my issues calmly and set a plan in action. She is my go to Dr for any eye issues.
About Dr. Paula Pecen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1740505528
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic - Cole Eye Institute
- Duke University Eye Ctr/Duke University
- Presbyterian St Lukes Transitional Year, Denver, Co
- Duke University - School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pecen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pecen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pecen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pecen has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pecen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Pecen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pecen.
