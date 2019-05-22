Overview

Dr. Paula Latham Phillips, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Latham Phillips works at Family Health Center - North Ufhc in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.