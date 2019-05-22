See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Paula Latham Phillips, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Paula Latham Phillips, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paula Latham Phillips, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Latham Phillips works at Family Health Center - North Ufhc in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Arti Thangudu, MD
Dr. Arti Thangudu, MD
4.7 (12)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Health Center - North Ufhc
    302 W Rector St, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 358-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Latham Phillips?

    May 22, 2019
    Dr Phillips is an excellent doctor. My problem is UT Hospital call center. Horrible customer service. I'm not compatible when talking with a UT call center rrepresentative, they seem to show very little care for a patient. My opinion-cause of error is deficiency in management's ability for employees customer relationship training. I get the feeling UT Hospital System is just TO BIG TO CARE. I've concluded, I 'm going to take my Health Insurance money outside of UT and spend it with an independent clinic with the philosophy " WERE NOT TO BIG AND WE CARE." Good luck with the UT call center.
    — May 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paula Latham Phillips, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paula Latham Phillips, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Latham Phillips to family and friends

    Dr. Latham Phillips' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Latham Phillips

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paula Latham Phillips, MD.

    About Dr. Paula Latham Phillips, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194736165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Technical University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paula Latham Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latham Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Latham Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Latham Phillips works at Family Health Center - North Ufhc in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Latham Phillips’s profile.

    Dr. Latham Phillips has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latham Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Latham Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latham Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latham Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latham Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paula Latham Phillips, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.