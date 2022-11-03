Overview of Dr. Paula Pinell-Salles, MD

Dr. Paula Pinell-Salles, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University|Georgetown University School Of Medicine|Georgetown University|Georgetown University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Pinell-Salles works at Virginia Heart - Falls Church in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Chest Pain and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.