Overview of Dr. Paula Pyle, MD

Dr. Paula Pyle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pyle works at FYZICAL Health in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Vertigo and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.