Dr. Paula Pyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Pyle, MD
Overview of Dr. Paula Pyle, MD
Dr. Paula Pyle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pyle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pyle's Office Locations
-
1
FYZICAL Health- Balance & Hearing Center2401 University Pkwy Ste 102, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 355-2767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pyle?
Very caring and thoughtful. Detailed oriented.
About Dr. Paula Pyle, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1043290950
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pyle works at
Dr. Pyle has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Vertigo and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.