Dr. Paula Ravin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paula Ravin, MD
Dr. Paula Ravin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Ravin works at
Dr. Ravin's Office Locations
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3931
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paula Ravin, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558346130
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center|Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ravin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ravin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravin has seen patients for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ravin speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravin.
