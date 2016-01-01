Overview of Dr. Paula Ravin, MD

Dr. Paula Ravin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Ravin works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.