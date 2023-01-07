Dr. Paula Rookis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rookis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Rookis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paula Rookis, MD
Dr. Paula Rookis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Rookis' Office Locations
UCA Women's Center3125 Independence Dr Ste 200, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rookis and stay are great.
About Dr. Paula Rookis, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1962467969
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Urology
Dr. Rookis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rookis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rookis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rookis has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rookis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Rookis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rookis.
