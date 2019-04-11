Dr. Paula Schaffer-Polakof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer-Polakof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Schaffer-Polakof, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Summa Health System - Akron Campus, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.
Dr. Schaffer-Polakof's Office Locations
Cuyahoga Falls3033 State Rd Ste 204, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 920-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have been a patient of Dr. Paula for at least 25 years, if not a few more! She has always been so caring, listens well and is very personable. My first pregnancy was high risk and she saved my son's life with an emergency cesarian at 30 weeks. She also delivered my second son safely! I will forever be greatfull to her and her expertise!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Akron City Hospital
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaffer-Polakof has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaffer-Polakof accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaffer-Polakof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaffer-Polakof has seen patients for Osteopenia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaffer-Polakof on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schaffer-Polakof speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer-Polakof. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer-Polakof.
