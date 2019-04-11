See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Dr. Paula Schaffer-Polakof, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paula Schaffer-Polakof, MD

Dr. Paula Schaffer-Polakof, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Summa Health System - Akron Campus, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.

Dr. Schaffer-Polakof works at Cuyahoga Falls in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schaffer-Polakof's Office Locations

    Cuyahoga Falls
    3033 State Rd Ste 204, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 920-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Summa Health System - Akron Campus
  • University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
  • Western Reserve Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 11, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr. Paula for at least 25 years, if not a few more! She has always been so caring, listens well and is very personable. My first pregnancy was high risk and she saved my son's life with an emergency cesarian at 30 weeks. She also delivered my second son safely! I will forever be greatfull to her and her expertise!
    About Dr. Paula Schaffer-Polakof, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1932113750
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Akron City Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paula Schaffer-Polakof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer-Polakof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schaffer-Polakof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaffer-Polakof works at Cuyahoga Falls in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. View the full address on Dr. Schaffer-Polakof’s profile.

    Dr. Schaffer-Polakof has seen patients for Osteopenia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaffer-Polakof on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer-Polakof. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer-Polakof.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaffer-Polakof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaffer-Polakof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

