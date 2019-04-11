Overview of Dr. Paula Schaffer-Polakof, MD

Dr. Paula Schaffer-Polakof, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Summa Health System - Akron Campus, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Schaffer-Polakof works at Cuyahoga Falls in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.