Overview of Dr. Paula Schwartz, DO

Dr. Paula Schwartz, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Schwartz works at Southwest Medical Associates in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Ovarian Cysts and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.