Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paula Schwartz, DO
Overview of Dr. Paula Schwartz, DO
Dr. Paula Schwartz, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Medical Associates2845 Siena Heights Dr Ste 2100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 617-1227
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
About Dr. Paula Schwartz, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1992963219
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Ovarian Cysts and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.