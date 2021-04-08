Dr. Paula Seth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Seth, MD
Overview
Dr. Paula Seth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Whiting, NJ. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Deborah Heart And Lung Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Seth works at
Locations
-
1
Deborah Specialty Physicians - Whiting550 Route 530, Whiting, NJ 08759 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seth?
Dr. Seth does not rush. She listens and explains thoroughly.
About Dr. Paula Seth, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati
- Female
- 1235119637
Education & Certifications
- U MA
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Deborah Heart And Lung Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seth works at
Dr. Seth has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seth speaks Gujarati.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Seth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.