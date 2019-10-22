Dr. Paula Sullivan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Sullivan, DO
Dr. Paula Sullivan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
Ob Gyn Associates of Montgomery PC495 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 279-9333
Prattville location630 McQueen Smith Rd N, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 365-6088
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
I have been seeing Dr. Sullivan now for about 3 years. I initially switched over to her from a different OB/GYN from a different practice from whom I received poor care. Upon meeting doctor Sullivan for the first time, I was immediately comfortable. I explained to her that I had been trying to get pregnant since removing an IUD about 6 months prior. I had also had trouble gaining a cycle back after this. After an exam, I was given meds to restart my cycle and I was on my way. About 3 months later, my fiancé and I were expecting. That was 08/2017. Fast forward to now and we are expecting baby #2 together. I recently had a preterm labor scare last week that I really appreciate Dr. Sullivan for catching and taking those extra precautions to ensure I sustain a healthy pregnancy. I love her!
About Dr. Paula Sullivan, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1194921254
Education & Certifications
- University South Alabama Childrens and Womens Hospital
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.