Dr. Paula Szczepanczyk, MD
Dr. Paula Szczepanczyk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kokomo, IN. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Community Howard Regional Health, Dukes Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital, Logansport Memorial Hospital and Marion General Hospital.
Howard Diabetes & Endocrinology3509 S Reed Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (765) 776-8129
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Community Howard Regional Health
- Dukes Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Good listener and very concerned about your health and your issues your there for. Never makes you feel rushed.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Szczepanczyk has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szczepanczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
