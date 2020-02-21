Overview of Dr. Paula Toth-Russell, MD

Dr. Paula Toth-Russell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They completed their residency with Clarian Indiana University Hospital|St Vincent Hospital Hlthcare Center



Dr. Toth-Russell works at Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Tremor and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.