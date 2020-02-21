Dr. Paula Toth-Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toth-Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Toth-Russell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paula Toth-Russell, MD
Dr. Paula Toth-Russell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They completed their residency with Clarian Indiana University Hospital|St Vincent Hospital Hlthcare Center
Dr. Toth-Russell works at
Dr. Toth-Russell's Office Locations
South Bend Neurology611 E Douglas Rd Ste 305, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very disappointed. If your office tells a patient they will be called back. Please call back.
About Dr. Paula Toth-Russell, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1588756712
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital|St Vincent Hospital Hlthcare Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toth-Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toth-Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toth-Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toth-Russell works at
Dr. Toth-Russell has seen patients for Epilepsy, Tremor and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toth-Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Toth-Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toth-Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toth-Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toth-Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.