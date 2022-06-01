Overview of Dr. Paula Usis, MD

Dr. Paula Usis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Usis works at Geauga Women's Specialties in Chardon, OH with other offices in Chagrin Falls, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.