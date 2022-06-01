Dr. Paula Usis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Usis, MD
Overview of Dr. Paula Usis, MD
Dr. Paula Usis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Usis works at
Dr. Usis' Office Locations
-
1
Kevin M Chartrand MD13221 Ravenna Rd Ste 5, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 286-9238
-
2
Geauga Women's Specialties8185 Washington St # 1, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023 Directions (440) 708-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Usis?
Dr Usis is a great practitioner. I’ve had gynecological issues over the years and she always returns my calls when I call with questions or problems. She always knows what is in my records before she calls so she is able to answer my questions and deal with my problems.
About Dr. Paula Usis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1326130303
Education & Certifications
- Macdonald Womens Hosp/U Hosp
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Usis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Usis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Usis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Usis works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Usis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Usis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Usis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.