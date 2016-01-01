Overview

Dr. Pauleena Singh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at 1st Care Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale, FL in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.