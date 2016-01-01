Overview of Dr. Paulett Diah, MD

Dr. Paulett Diah, MD is a Child Abuse Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Child Abuse Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Diah works at Audrey Hepburn Children's House in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.