Dr. Paulett Diah, MD

Child Abuse Pediatrics
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paulett Diah, MD

Dr. Paulett Diah, MD is a Child Abuse Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Child Abuse Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Diah works at Audrey Hepburn Children's House in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diah's Office Locations

    Audrey Hepburn Children's House
    12 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 351-9291

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

ADHD and-or ADD
Dermatitis
Immunization Administration
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paulett Diah, MD

    Child Abuse Pediatrics
    26 years of experience
    English
    1396799573
    Education & Certifications

    Nyack Hospital
    NYU Langone Medical Center
    NYU Langone Medical Center
    Weill Cornell Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paulett Diah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diah works at Audrey Hepburn Children's House in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Diah’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Diah. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

