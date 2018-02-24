Dr. Paulette Moulton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moulton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paulette Moulton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paulette Moulton, MD is a Dermatologist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Dr. Moulton works at
Locations
Moulton Group, PC2246 N MONROE ST, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 241-4950
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. .Moulton takes a genuine interest in you as an individual.I always leave feeling she really cares about me.I can't say that about too many doctors over the years and I have seen more than most.I have been to other Dermatologist first and their responses and treatments were pretty much generic A typical treatments with not much interest after the fact that they didn't work... Dr.Moulton has a variety of treatments to use & won't stop trying or give up on you cuz she truly cares about you.
About Dr. Paulette Moulton, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1396893137
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moulton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moulton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moulton has seen patients for Hidradenitis, Herpes Simplex Infection and Cold Sore, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moulton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Moulton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moulton.
