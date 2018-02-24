Overview

Dr. Paulette Moulton, MD is a Dermatologist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Moulton works at Moulton Group PC in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis, Herpes Simplex Infection and Cold Sore along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.