Overview of Dr. Paulette Trum, MD

Dr. Paulette Trum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Trum works at Joliet Center for Clinical Research in Joliet, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.