Dr. Paulina Guta, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paulina Guta, DO
Dr. Paulina Guta, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They graduated from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury, NY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Guta works at
Dr. Guta's Office Locations
South Bay OB/GYN320 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 587-2500Monday7:30am - 9:00pmTuesday7:30am - 9:00pmWednesday7:30am - 9:00pmThursday7:30am - 9:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Guta is excellent. She was my doctor when I gave birth my identical twins.I had a high risk pregnancy and ended up having a C-section at 32 weeks. I was so nervous and had so many questions. She was so caring, knowledgeable and always there to answer my questions.Went to visit me and my twins at the hospital many times and was always there for me and my babies. My twins were in NICU for over a month and I always knew I could count on her.She took all the right decisions with my pregnancy . I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Paulina Guta, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Polish
- 1528447836
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury, NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guta has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guta speaks Polish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Guta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.