Dr. Paulina Kunecka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paulina Kunecka, MD
Dr. Paulina Kunecka, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Dr. Kunecka works at
Dr. Kunecka's Office Locations
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kunecka?
I have been seeing Dr Kunecka for a few years now and she has been such a huge help for my migraines. She always answers any questions or concerns I have in a very timely manner. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Paulina Kunecka, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Female
- 1609051242
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunecka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunecka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunecka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kunecka works at
Dr. Kunecka has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunecka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunecka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunecka.
