Dr. Pauline Filipek, MD

Neurology
1.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pauline Filipek, MD

Dr. Pauline Filipek, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Filipek works at UT Physicians Pediatrics in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Filipek's Office Locations

    UT Physicians Pediatric Specialists - Texas Medical Center
    6410 Fannin St Ste 500, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 325-6516

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
TCD Bubble Test
Seizure Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
TCD Bubble Test

Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 16, 2017
    Dr. Filipek worked with my autistic son 20 years ago. I am extremely grateful for all she did to help my son at such an early point in his life. She gave excellent advice, treated him with appropriate medications that worked and guided me along a very difficult journey. I am forever grateful for Dr. Filipek. She is an outstanding doctor who is an expert in the field of autism. D. Tozer
    D. Tozer in Orange County, CA — Feb 16, 2017
    About Dr. Pauline Filipek, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134209281
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mass Gen Hospital|University Ma Mem Hlthcare University Campus
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pauline Filipek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filipek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Filipek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Filipek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Filipek works at UT Physicians Pediatrics in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Filipek’s profile.

    Dr. Filipek has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Filipek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Filipek. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filipek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filipek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filipek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

