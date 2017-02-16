Dr. Pauline Filipek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filipek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pauline Filipek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pauline Filipek, MD
Dr. Pauline Filipek, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Filipek works at
Dr. Filipek's Office Locations
UT Physicians Pediatric Specialists - Texas Medical Center6410 Fannin St Ste 500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-6516
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Filipek worked with my autistic son 20 years ago. I am extremely grateful for all she did to help my son at such an early point in his life. She gave excellent advice, treated him with appropriate medications that worked and guided me along a very difficult journey. I am forever grateful for Dr. Filipek. She is an outstanding doctor who is an expert in the field of autism. D. Tozer
About Dr. Pauline Filipek, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134209281
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hospital|University Ma Mem Hlthcare University Campus
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filipek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filipek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Filipek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Filipek works at
Dr. Filipek has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Filipek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Filipek speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Filipek. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filipek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filipek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filipek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.