Overview of Dr. Pauline Hong, MD

Dr. Pauline Hong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hong works at Sierra Eye Associates in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Esotropia and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.