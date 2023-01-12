Overview of Dr. Pauline McHugh, MD

Dr. Pauline McHugh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED.



Dr. McHugh works at Rachel Moheban Lcsw Pllc in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.