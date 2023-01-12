Dr. Pauline McHugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pauline McHugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pauline McHugh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED.
Rachel Moheban Lcsw Pllc352 7th Ave Rm 1111, New York, NY 10001 Directions (917) 273-8836
- 2 799 Broadway Ste 401, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 777-8103
- Aetna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
This doc was a life saver during the pandemic. Several family members and friends have found Dr. McHugh outstanding
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1659549889
- Rockefeller University
- Ny Med Center
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- Johns Hopkins University
Dr. McHugh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McHugh accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McHugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
