Dr. Pauline McHugh, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pauline McHugh, MD

Dr. Pauline McHugh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED.

Dr. McHugh works at Rachel Moheban Lcsw Pllc in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McHugh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rachel Moheban Lcsw Pllc
    352 7th Ave Rm 1111, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 273-8836
  2. 2
    799 Broadway Ste 401, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 777-8103

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2023
    This doc was a life saver during the pandemic. Several family members and friends have found Dr. McHugh outstanding
    Micheal, a NY Neurotic — Jan 12, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pauline McHugh, MD
    About Dr. Pauline McHugh, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659549889
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rockefeller University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Ny Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pauline McHugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McHugh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McHugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McHugh works at Rachel Moheban Lcsw Pllc in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. McHugh’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. McHugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McHugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McHugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

