Overview of Dr. Pauline Petrovski, MD

Dr. Pauline Petrovski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Petrovski works at Frisco Obstetrics & Gynecology in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.