Overview of Dr. Pauline Yi, MD

Dr. Pauline Yi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.



Dr. Yi works at UCLA Health Beverly Hills Primary & Specialty Care in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.