Dr. Pauline Yi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pauline Yi, MD
Dr. Pauline Yi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Yi works at
Dr. Yi's Office Locations
UCLA Health Beverly Hills Primary & Specialty Care9675 Brighton Way Ste 1, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 878-3923
UCLA Health Downtown Los Angeles Primary & Specialty Care700 W 7th St Ste S270-D, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 460-4184
University of California Los Angeles Santa Monica1245 16th St Ste 125, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 730-1395
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yi is a wonderful and compassionate medical professional. She is very attentive and always prompt in responding to your emails and phone calls. Definitely, one of the best.
About Dr. Pauline Yi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1114284171
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
