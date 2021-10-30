Dr. Paulo Acosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paulo Acosta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of the East Medical Center|University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Skyline Neuroscience Associates3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 580, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 703-2538
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
We were very pleased to meet Dr. Acosta this morning as a follow up from a hospital stay .He was thorough and pleasant and answered our concerns and questions. Very satisfied with expect we will enjoy working with him in the near future .
- Neurology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- Temple University Hospital|University Fla
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- University of the East Medical Center|University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
- Neurology
Dr. Acosta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acosta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acosta has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Confusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acosta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Acosta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acosta.
