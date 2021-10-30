Overview of Dr. Paulo Acosta, MD

Dr. Paulo Acosta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of the East Medical Center|University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.



Dr. Acosta works at Skyline Neuroscience Associates in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Confusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.