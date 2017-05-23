Overview of Dr. Paulo Bicalho, MD

Dr. Paulo Bicalho, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Highland, IL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital and Community Hospital Of Staunton.



Dr. Bicalho works at HSHS Medical Group - Highland in Highland, IL with other offices in Staunton, IL and Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.