Dr. Paulo Cancado, MD

Neurology
3.8 (30)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paulo Cancado, MD

Dr. Paulo Cancado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Fed University Minas Gerais and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Cancado works at Tri-City Neurology in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cancado's Office Locations

    Tri-City Neurology
    216 W 10th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 586-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Anthony Hospital
  • Kadlec Regional Medical Center
  • Providence St. Mary Medical Center
  • Trios Women's and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Encephalopathy - Intracranial Calcification - Growth Hormone Deficiency - Microcephaly - Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Facial Paresthesia Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meralgia Paresthetica Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonic Seizures Chevron Icon
Myotonic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Organic Personality Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Paresthesia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Petit Mal Seizure Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Seizure Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 26, 2021
    No one was available to see me locally for 4 months. I found Dr. Cancado from web search, and he could see me in a week. I drove 4-1/2 hours miles for this visit. Dr. Cancado's staff was very nice and helpful - even on phone call before the appointment they made sure I had good directions - since I was coming from Idaho over 200 miles away (I didn't have to ask, they offered this information). Dr. was very nice. Did EMG and explained basics of everything before and as he did the test. Even gave me more information as I asked questions, so I had a clear understanding of what the test entailed and what to expect. If I have any followup tests to be done - this is where I will go. Had EMG done 6 weeks ago at another facility and staff & Dr. didn't even talk to me or explain anything. What a difference!
    Jaci — Mar 26, 2021
    About Dr. Paulo Cancado, MD

    • Neurology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1902891104
    Education & Certifications

    • University Utah Med Center
    • Fed University Minas Gerais
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MINAS GERAIS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paulo Cancado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cancado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cancado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cancado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cancado works at Tri-City Neurology in Kennewick, WA. View the full address on Dr. Cancado’s profile.

    Dr. Cancado has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cancado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Cancado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cancado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cancado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cancado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

