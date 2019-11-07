Dr. Paulo Monteiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monteiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paulo Monteiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Paulo Monteiro, MD
Dr. Paulo Monteiro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidade Gama Filho, Centro De Ciencias Biologicas E Da Saude and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Monteiro's Office Locations
Lyerly Neurosurgery800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 388-6518
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Monteiro agreed to see me on very short notice and agreed to take on my surgical need on even shorter notice. I was close to being unable to walk. Dr. Monteiro performed the spine surgery I needed and gave me back my ability to walk. I have much muscle building ahead of me but the surgery was so good and I have had no need for pain medication since the procedure was performed 19 days ago. I appreciate his skills more each day. I sincerely recommend Dr. Monteiro.
About Dr. Paulo Monteiro, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University MD Hospital
- Grace Hospital
- Universidade Gama Filho, Centro De Ciencias Biologicas E Da Saude
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Monteiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monteiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monteiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monteiro has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Herniated Disc Surgery and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monteiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Monteiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monteiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monteiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monteiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.