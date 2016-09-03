See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Newark, NJ
Dr. Paulo Pinho, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (18)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paulo Pinho, MD

Dr. Paulo Pinho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN.

Dr. Pinho works at Prudential Health & Wellness in Newark, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pinho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prudential Health & Wellness
    213 WASHINGTON ST, Newark, NJ 07102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 802-9961

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 18 ratings

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 03, 2016
    Dr Pinho is one of the best physician ave ever met. Diagnosis is always spot on. Takes the time to explain everything and makes sure you understand. He truly cares and leaves nothing to chance. Just the very best talent in this state or any other. I'm very fortunate to have found him. He saved my life.
    David L in South Orange, NJ — Sep 03, 2016
    About Dr. Paulo Pinho, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1922006352
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pinho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pinho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinho works at Prudential Health & Wellness in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pinho’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

