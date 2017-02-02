Overview of Dr. Paulomi Shroff, MD

Dr. Paulomi Shroff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Mun MC Bombay U and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Shroff works at Breast Center PC in Marietta, GA with other offices in Douglasville, GA and Austell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.