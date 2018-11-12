Dr. Paulus Bauling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paulus Bauling, MD
Overview of Dr. Paulus Bauling, MD
Dr. Paulus Bauling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Bauling works at
Dr. Bauling's Office Locations
-
1
Bain-bauling Co. Pllc1025 Garfield St Ste B, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 482-2866
-
2
Poudre Valley Hospital Laboratory1024 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 495-8100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
University of Colorado Hospital Authority12605 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bauling?
Dr. Bauling was very personable and relieved my concerns about the surgery. He also has a wonderful sense of humor. Furthermore, he actually returns phone calls, which I have never experienced with a physician before.
About Dr. Paulus Bauling, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1598724429
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bauling works at
Dr. Bauling has seen patients for Embolectomy, Thrombectomy and or Vessel Exploration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bauling speaks Afrikaans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.