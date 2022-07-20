Overview

Dr. Paval Romano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Romano works at Cohn Bergmn Kleppr Romno Mds PC in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.