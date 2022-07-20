Dr. Romano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paval Romano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paval Romano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Romano works at
Locations
Cohen Bergman & Klepper M.d.'s PC175 E Main St Ste 200, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 549-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am a new patient and found Dr. Romano by getting reviews from others in my neighborhood. Everyone was so right, he is an excellent cardiologist and internist. In my short time being seen by Dr. Romano I am so pleased with his care, knowledge and compassion. Although I am healthy to date, I am very fortunate to be under his care. The office staff is exceptional as well.
About Dr. Paval Romano, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
