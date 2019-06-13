Overview of Dr. Pavan Atluri, MD

Dr. Pavan Atluri, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Atluri works at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Mitral Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.