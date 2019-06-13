Dr. Pavan Atluri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavan Atluri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pavan Atluri, MD
Dr. Pavan Atluri, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Atluri works at
Dr. Atluri's Office Locations
-
1
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St # 2D, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions
-
2
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atluri?
Dr. Atluri is real, genuine, and professional. He took time to sit with me one-on-one and show, explain, and answer questions. Thank you!
About Dr. Pavan Atluri, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1407913940
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atluri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atluri works at
Dr. Atluri has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Mitral Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Atluri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.