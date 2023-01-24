Dr. Pavan Bang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavan Bang, MD
Dr. Pavan Bang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Bang's Office Locations
NBIMC Pediatrics General Peds201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7561
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t speak on the negative reviews I’m seeing on here because I had a great experience with him . My daughter was supposed to be seen by another doctor but we were late so my initial doctor couldn’t see us . Dr pavan saw us and I was not sure what to expect because my baby was 1 week old and I was a first time mom.the meeting was short but clear . My baby accidentally pooped all over during her weight taking and he helped cleaned up . I was soo embarrassed because she literally sprayed the whole room . He assured me that it’s normal and it happens and went ahead and helped us clean up . I was soo shocked. But he was very nice with us .
About Dr. Pavan Bang, MD
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1629430798
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Bang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.