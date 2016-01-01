Dr. Pavan Bhatraju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatraju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavan Bhatraju, MD
Overview of Dr. Pavan Bhatraju, MD
Dr. Pavan Bhatraju, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Bhatraju works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bhatraju's Office Locations
-
1
Chest Clinic at Harborview410 9th Ave N Fl 7, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatraju?
About Dr. Pavan Bhatraju, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1164743282
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhatraju using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhatraju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatraju works at
Dr. Bhatraju has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatraju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatraju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatraju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.