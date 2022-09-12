Dr. Pavan Chava, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavan Chava, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pavan Chava, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Nova Southeastern School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Chava works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chava?
Going to the doctor is not something you usually think of as a good experience, but Dr. Chava and his team at Ochsner make it so.
About Dr. Pavan Chava, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1154511079
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
- Nova Southeastern School Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chava using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chava works at
Dr. Chava has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.