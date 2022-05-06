Overview

Dr. Pavan Chepyala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital and Virginia Gay Hospital.



Dr. Chepyala works at Gastroenterologists PC in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.